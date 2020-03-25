BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County health officials confirm two people tested positive for COVID-19 -- of the two, one is a Burke County resident and one is a resident of another North Carolina county.
The individuals are in isolation.
"We all must work together for the true benefit of the community," county leaders said in a release.
Symptoms of coronavirus include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
Anyone experiencing these symptoms, are asked to contact their doctor.
Hotlines have been established to help residents. Those numbers are:
North Carolina: 866-462-3821
South Carolina: 855-472-3432
