NC businesses prepare to reopen in Phase 2.5 after being closed for nearly six months

Gyms, fitness facilities, and competitive physical activity facilities can reopen at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 at 30 percent capacity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several businesses that have been closed for nearly six months are gearing up to reopen Friday at 5 p.m. as North Carolina moves into Phase 2.5.

Under this new phase, mass gathering limits will be increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Playgrounds can open. Museums and aquariums can open at 50% capacity. Fitness and competitive physical activity facilities can open at 30% capacity.

Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, amusement parks, dance halls, and other entertainment facilities will remain closed.

Kate’s Skating Rinks has two locations in Gastonia and one in Indian Trail. All have been closed since March.

Billy Thompson, the owner of Kate’s Skating Rinks, said the business is gearing up to fully reopen the weekend of Sept. 11. There will be an adult skate night at the Indian Trail location from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 5.

“Full steam ahead, parties, groups, whatever, to get the kids out of the house, give them some exercise, give them something to do,” Thompson said.

When the business closed in March, Thompson said Kate’s accounted for incomes in 65 families.

“It was difficult, finances were difficult,” Thompson added. “They’re still difficult, and they’re going to be difficult, so you know, it’s been more stress than anything, both on a business and a personal level.”

Now Kate’s is focused on reopening and getting people back in their skates.

According to the Governor’s Executive Order, skating rinks, bowling alleys, mini golf course, go-cart tracks, and more are listed as being allowed to reopen at 30% capacity.

Even with that limit, Thompson said the largest rink can hold up to 600 people and the smallest can hold 300 at a safe distance.

“The distancing on the skate floor is never an issue, and nobody skates on top of each other,” Thompson said. “We’ll follow all local mask and CDC mandates for everything.”

All skates will be cleaned thoroughly, hand sanitizer stations will be available, and signs will be posted reminding people to space out.

Thompson said it will take some time for the business to recover from being closed for so long, but he hopes customers feel comfortable returning in this new environment.

“I hope they feel safe,” Thompson said. “They should feel safe to come to Kate’s.”

Vibe5 Yoga & Fitness has been ready for months to reopen, only to have the deadline pushed further back as state officials wait for COVID-19 data to stabilize.

The business now has a sign reading “Welcome home, we missed you!” waiting at the front desk to greet clients when they return on Friday.

"We are excited,” said Edith McDonnell, partner at Vibe5 Yoga & Fitness. “We are prepping. We're almost ready. I wish we could do it right this second."

The studio has been relying on online classes the last 24 weeks. Now, they're less than 48 hours away from bringing people back to the space.

"I almost didn't expect it because we've been through this so many different times, and we've had to pivot so many different times, but we are thrilled,” McDonnell said.

Class sizes will be smaller to keep in line with the state’s 30% capacity rule. The yoga studio could typically fit up to 49 people, but now there will only be 12 to 15 mats per class with an instructor.

Clients will have to wear a mask to and from their mat, but not while exercising, according to the Executive Order.

Extra time will also be spent cleaning equipment between classes.

"If they're not comfortable, they shouldn't come,” McDonnell said, “but we also want everyone to know that they are our priority and making sure that they are healthy and safe, that is our priority."

If clients do not feel comfortable returning in-person, McDonnell said classes will still be streamed online.

A few other yoga studios in the Charlotte area had to make the tough decision to close up for good due the pandemic. McDonnell said she is grateful for the community support that has helped Vibe5 make it to this point.