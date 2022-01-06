Businesses across Charlotte deal with ripple effects of rise in COVID-19 cases adding to worker shortage

Many businesses were already short-staffed, and the record-high number of COVID-19 cases is only adding to the challenges small businesses are facing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Businesses across the Carolinas are feeling the impacts as COVID-19 cases surge.

Companies have already been dealing with worker shortages. Add a spike in COVID-19 cases to that, and it’s leading to some businesses modifying hours or temporarily closing due to being short-staffed.

Enderly Coffee Company is trying to avoid shutting down for a positive case.

"One COVID positive case just from people not being careful or whatnot can have a ripple effect through a company,” Tony Santoro, owner of Enderly Coffee Company, said. “And in a company like mine, like it could shut us down for a couple days in our café."

Santoro posted a message on the coffee company’s Facebook page earlier this week saying, ”…we are asking for your caution out of care for our staff and other customers. Please wear a mask and keep a distance when in our café.”

"Keeping distance and wearing a mask at this point,” Santoro said. “It's really about being kind to each other, making sure we're not just being a part of these cases spreading."

Santoro said small businesses like his have been through a lot in the last two years. Many are already short-staffed, and a positive case could deeply disrupt business.

With the omicron variant taking off and COVID-19 cases reaching record highs, he said it’s like he’s walking on eggshells.

"I'm walking around waiting for the bomb to go off, and that bomb for me is my phone dinging that so-and-so has COVID or so-and-so has a fever,” Santoro said.

Many businesses across the Charlotte area are dealing with the impacts of the latest COVID-19 surge.

The Bag Lady posted on its Facebook page that it would be temporarily closed for part of the week due to a “COVID-related staff shortage.”

Kung Fu Tea's University location experienced a positive case, according to a Facebook post on Jan. 2.

Bao and Broth at Optimist Hall temporarily closed earlier this week after a positive test, a Facebook post said.

Mecklenburg County ABC retail stores are modifying hours due to the impact of COVID-19 exposures resulting in a worker shortage.

"Since December 22, we've had 20 illnesses and 20 exposures, and for us, it's a huge domino effect,” Keva Walton, CEO of the Mecklenburg County ABC Board, said.

The retail stores will now open at 12:30 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting Jan. 10. Walton said there was no set timeline for how long the modified hours would last, and the Mecklenburg County ABC Board is working to retain staff and recruit new staff to serve the needs of its customers.

In the meantime, Walton asked that customers be kind to the people who are showing up to work.

“These folks now are probably working double, triple shifts to try to make sure that we all get service,” Walton said. "And our team here at Meck County ABC has been very diligent about that, and so I just ask us all to be mindful that, still be mindful of that frontline worker.”

