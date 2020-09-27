Cabarrus County Courthouse will be close Monday after positive COVID-19 cases

Courthouse officials said employee and a Magistrate’s Office employee tested positive for COVID-19 forcing them to close Monday, September 28.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Courthouse officials announced the courthouse will be closed Monday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The closing is to allow rescheduling of cases affected by a reduction in courthouse staff due to contact tracing. Officials believe more than a dozen employees may need to quarantine due to potential exposure.

Officials said no other Court or Magistrate’s Office employees were exhibiting symptoms. The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, is notifying others who have been identified as a close contact through and informing them of precautionary steps to follow, including a 14-day self-isolation.

Officials from Cabarrus County Government, which manages the Sheriff’s Administration and Courthouse facilities, have performed a deep cleaning of the Magistrate’s Office and Courthouse following government sanitation guidelines.

Cabarrus County Courthouse officials are also working to notify all Cabarrus County court personnel, attorneys, law enforcement and members of the public who may have visited the Cabarrus County Courthouse in the last week.

To minimize exposure, officials will shift District Court hearings to a virtual platform when possible.

Officials said Superior Court cases scheduled after September 28 are not affected.