CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County has issued a 'stay at home' order effecting Thursday, March 26 at 5 p.m.

The order was announced Wednesday after two individuals in the county died of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

One patient was a Cabarrus County resident who died Tuesday from complications with the virus. The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The second patient was a resident of Virginia, who was traveling through North Carolina. That person was in their 60s, according to DHHS.

Neither person has been identified at this time.

The Cabarrus County 'stay at home' order allows essential businesses and operations to continue. A list of those exclusions was expected shortly.

"The order emphasis the seriousness of the situation but still allows essential services to continue," said Steve Morris, the chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners.

The proclamation effects all cities and towns, including Concord and Kannapolis.

The county had issued a 'state of emergency' last week.

There have been seven deaths in South Carolina associated with the virus.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 142 positive cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County., where a 'stay at home' order goes into effect Thursday at 8 a.m.

