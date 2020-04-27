CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) launched investigations and conducts facility-wide testing after learning of confirmed cases at long term care and congregate living facilities

“Testing within these facilities is critical to protect our residents," said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Health Director. "Our staff has and will continue to test everyone who lives or works in these facilities as cases are identified as a proactive step to prevent additional spread of the virus."

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now reporting COVID-19 data within congregate living settings in a new weekly report.

Atrium Rehab

All staff and residents of Atrium Rehab were tested on March 31.

173 tests were administered, 12 of which were positive. There has been one death at this facility associated with COVID-19.

Five Oaks

CHA previously tested all 300 staff and residents at Five Oaks Rehab in Concord — 74 positive tests were confirmed. There have been six deaths associated with COVID-19 at this facility.

Monday, CHA staff retested those who originally tested negative.

Salvation Army

CHA staff conducted testing for Salvation Army shelter residents on April 13 after one case was identified. The mass testing resulted in one additional positive case.

Elmcroft

CHA tested all staff and residents of Elmcroft Senior Living in Harrisburg on April 21.

A total of 84 tests were administered, and of those, NCDHHS reported two positive cases at the facility. An additional 12 cases were since identified and sent to the state. It brings the total positive case count to 14.

Suburban Guardianship

All staff and residents of the Veterans Affairs (VA) housing facility of Suburban Guardianship were tested on April 24.

Currently, they have two confirmed cases with nine tests pending.

