Cabarrus Health officials say COVID-19 cases linked to Old Armor Beer Company

Anyone who visited the Old Armor Beer Company over the last two weeks should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting a COVID-19 test.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Cabarrus Health Alliance, Cabarrus County’s public health authority, is investigating eight COVID-19 cases linked to Old Armor Beer Company located in downtown Kannapolis.

Health officials are recommending that anyone who visited the Old Armor Beer Company over the last two weeks monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you exhibit any of these symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, you should self-isolate and contact your primary care provider.

If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213. Information regarding COVID-19 testing sites and resources is available here.

“The complicated thing about COVID-19 is that people may have no idea they are positive for days before any symptoms appear. With eight confirmed cases within a 14-day window that all identified attending the brewery, public health officials have the responsibility to make the community aware,” shared Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus County Public Health Director.