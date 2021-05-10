Coronavirus cluster confirmed at Caldwell County school

Any student or staff member identified as a close contact has been notified, and all recommended quarantine procedures will be followed.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Health Department confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County Schools. The cluster involves students in a classroom at Collettsville School.

It's important to note, a cluster is a minimum of five identified COVID-19 cases with a plausible link to one another. The Caldwell County Health Department did not indicate how many students tested positive for COVID-19.

