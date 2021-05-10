Coronavirus cluster confirmed at Caldwell County school

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Health Department confirmed a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County Schools. The cluster involves students in a classroom at Collettsville School.
It's important to note, a cluster is a minimum of five identified COVID-19 cases with a plausible link to one another. The Caldwell County Health Department did not indicate how many students tested positive for COVID-19.
Any student or staff member identified as a close contact has been notified, and all recommended quarantine procedures will be followed.
“Before schools opened for in-person instruction, we partnered with our school system to ensure they had policies and practices in place to protect students and staff,” Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in a statement. “We have continued daily conversations to share updates and offer new recommendations as COVID knowledge develops.”
