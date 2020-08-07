Third COVID-19 outbreak reported in Caldwell County

An outbreak of COVID-19 in congregate living settings is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within 28 days, according to NCDHHS.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials have confirmed a third COVID-19 outbreak in Caldwell County after two employees at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In addition, Caldwell County Health Department officials said eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported at Brockford Inn Assisted Living — a facility that has 40 residents and 18 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an outbreak of COVID-19 in congregate living settings is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within 28 days.

A total of 29 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Caldwell County. Of those recent cases, 16 patients are under the age of 24, five are between 25 and 64, and the remaining eight are over the age of 65.