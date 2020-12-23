Caldwell Co. remembers those they lost to COVID-19 with a Christmas tree memorial

"Each of these individuals made an impact on someone’s life, and we want their families and friends to know that we have not forgotten them this holiday season.”

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County is honoring those they lost this year to COVID-19 with a Christmas tree memorial in front of the Caldwell County Health and Human Services Building.

“These Christmas trees represent fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, neighbors, and friends who died as a result of COVID,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Each of these individuals made an impact on someone’s life, and we want their families and friends to know that we have not forgotten them this holiday season.”

According to the county, the display, set up by the Caldwell County Health Department, will remain up through the first of the year.