Caldwell County reports first COVID-19 death

There have been 550 lab-confirmed deaths related to coronavirus in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Caldwell County announced the first death linked to COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, Monday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we report the first death in Caldwell County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," said Anna Martin, Public Health Director. "While tragic, this first death in Caldwell County due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of staying at home and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus."

Statewide, there have been 550 deaths related to COVID-19. According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are 15,045 active cases of the virus in the state, which includes 281 new cases confirmed Monday. According to DHHS, there are 60 confirmed cases of the virus in Caldwell County.

To date, Caldwell County has reported that 1,800 people have been tested for the virus. Of those, 1627 were negative and 26 have recovered.