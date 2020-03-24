CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Health Department has announced the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient was instructed to remain in isolation until they are fever-free for 72 hours without medication, or until symptom-free for seven days.

Caldwell County Public Health is investigating to determine contacts.

At the time of this announcement, there are at least 459 cases of coronavirus in North Carolina and at least 298 cases in South Carolina.

Symptoms of coronavirus include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, are asked to contact their doctor.

Hotlines have been established to help residents. Those numbers are:

North Carolina: 866-462-3821

South Carolina: 855-472-3432

