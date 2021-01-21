Caldwell County has run out of its 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses

Health officials said the people who scheduled their second doses will still be able to get them.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Health Department has run out of its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People are eager to receive the vaccine, but supplies are limited statewide,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We are continuing to maintain our waiting list and will schedule appointments as the vaccine becomes available.”

Health officials said the people who scheduled their second doses will still be able to get them. But anyone with a first vaccine appointment will have to have their appointment moved to the middle of February.

The health department said it's given out more than 1,600 doses in just the past 19 days, and its waiting list is over 8,000 names long right now.