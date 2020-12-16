Caldwell UNC Healthcare receives COVID-19 vaccines while battling ER cluster

Five people in Caldwell UNC Healthcare's Emergency Department tested positive for COVID-19.

LENOIR, N.C. — Like other healthcare facilities across the country, Caldwell UNC Healthcare in Lenoir began vaccinating hospital workers this week. Simultaneously, though, it was battling a COVID-19 cluster in its emergency department.

The hospital was among the first 11 hospitals in North Carolina to get the first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Diana McClinton, who runs the emergency department, was one of the first people in the foothills to get the vaccine.

"I feel like I slipped under the wire," Dr. McClinton said. "I feel like I got lucky."

Five of her co-workers in the emergency department tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. McClinton said it was only a matter of time before they would get infected due to the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Caldwell County.

"We're pretty sure that a lot of what we're seeing now is because of the Thanksgiving holiday -- everybody got together," Dr. McClinton said. "We understand that. We haven't seen our families either, but this is the consequence."

She said the hospital's had to battle trying to get open beds as they treat people with COVID-19 and people suffering other emergencies.

Meanwhile, other hospitals in the Charlotte region are preparing for vaccine deliveries.

Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory began vaccinating workers Wednesday while CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia will receive vaccines in the coming days.

Dr. McClinton described the current moment as a small light at the end of a long tunnel.