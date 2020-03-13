CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A person at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has tested presumptive positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, military officials announced Thursday.

The patient, who like other patients has not been publicly identified, is hospitalized in isolation at Camp Lejeune, which is located on the eastern coast of North Carolina.

The patient's medical test results, which were presumably positive following local testing, will be sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for confirmation.

"The patient’s family who has also been in isolation at a home on base due to a high risk of exposure to a known COVID-19 patient outside of the local area," Camp Lejuene posted on their website Thursday.

None of the family members have tested positive for COVID-19, officials added.

"Given the circumstances, it was determined by NMCCL the patient did not contract the infection through community transmission," officials said.

This case is one of more than a dozen across North Carolina.

Earlier in the day, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced enhanced guidelines related to coronavirus. Starting Friday, the governor is encouraging the postponement of any event statewide with more than 100 people.

The case at Camp Lejuene is the first in eastern North Carolina, and the only known military case in the Tar Heel state.

