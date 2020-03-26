CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last month, WCNC spoke to Charlotte radio host Ramona Holloway and her mom Weezy about the challenges of caring for someone with dementia.

That was just about general challenges. Now add the complication of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's during this pandemic, and it can be a lot to process.

RELATED: Confused and overwhelmed: Charlotte radio host Ramona Holloway opens up about mother's dementia

"This is a very challenging time for all of us to adapt our lives and keep those that we love safe -- just really unchartered territory," Katherine Lambert said.

Lambert heads up the Charlotte-area chapter of the Alzheimer's Association -- she says their 24-hour hotline is getting a lot of use right now.

One of the biggest questions is something that most of us take for granted: remembering good hygiene.

Lambert says if you're a home caregiver, it's important to have a backup plan.

"All of that is a rapidly changing reality as restrictions become even more what is plan B, C to give you relief or heaven forbid id you get sick," Lambert said.

Through it all, Lambert says it's important to put up a good front.

"Making sure -- sometimes easier said than done -- that we're conveying a calm demeanor," she said. "They often take cues from us and so if we're letting our anxiety show that will manifest for them."

Holloway, known for her upbeat attitude and ability to laugh things off, says she and Weezy are doing ok.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Child abuse concerns rise while schools are closed

These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

Workers in several Amazon warehouses test positive for coronavirus

If you cancel a vacation rental due to COVID-19, can you get a refund?