Carolina Panthers using coronavirus killing robot

The UV emitting robot is being used to disinfect Bank of America stadium ahead of the limited return of fans Sunday.

Bank of America Stadium is now home to a coronavirus-killing robot.

Xenex LightStrike UV Ray Robot uses bursts of ultra violet light to destroy the coronavirus and other pathogens.

As the Carolina Panthers get ready for the return of fans in the stadium this weekend, the technology is disinfecting player and public areas.

"Our goal was to make sure that this was the safest possible stadium in the NFL," Carolina Panthers Director of Security and Infection Control Officer Ed Levins said.

Xenex CEO Morris Miller said the robot's UV light is powerful enough to destroys COVID-19.

"Think about it like between a garden hose and a power washer," Miller said. "One of the differences that intensity makes is were able to break open the protein shell of the pathogen. It's not coming back to life. It's not going to infect anybody."

According to a peer-reviewed study published in the August 2020 issue of the journal Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology, researchers concluded LightStrike is 99.99% effective at destroying SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19.

LightStrike is used in 650 healthcare facilities and surgical centers around the globe, according to the company. Those locations include Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Veteran’s Affairs hospitals across the country.

Bank of America Stadium is now home to this #COVID19 killing robot. I’ll have the full details tonight at 6 @wcnc as fans will be back in the stands this weekend for the Panthers game 🏈 pic.twitter.com/VWI0y4R6CR — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) October 1, 2020

The Carolina Panthers are zapping parts of Bank of America Stadium daily, including the locker rooms, restrooms, and suites.

"They're wanting to raise their player safety, their executive team, all of their employees safety to another level and now they can safely invite the public back in," Miller said.