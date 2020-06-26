Carolinas join more than half the U.S. in coronavirus surge

Some of South Carolina's COVID-19 metrics surpassed North Carolina's Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus cases in the Carolinas are growing by the thousands each day now.

On Thursday, North Carolina reported 1,009 new cases, while South Carolina, in a rarity, reported more: 1,109, including confirmed and probable cases.

Over the last 14 days, North Carolina has averaged more than 1,200 new cases a day, with a 9 percent positive test rate. South Carolina's rate is inching closer to 15 percent, with a 14-day average daily case jump around 900.

In another concerning trend, South Carolina's hospitalizations have been increasing, hitting a new high Thursday, with 881 patients in the hospital. It's ten patients shy of North Carolina's COVID-19 patient census for the day. The record comes after consistently maintaining lower levels for months.

As of Thursday afternoon, South Carolina reported a hospital bed occupancy around 75 percent, with 2,559 inpatient hospital beds available. North Carolina has a slightly higher occupancy rate, with 4,091 inpatient and 567 ICU beds open.

Both North and South Carolina join more than half the country trying to fight a COVID-19 surge. New cases in the U.S. hit an all-time high, with 45,557 reported Wednesday.

As other states announce various policies meant to curb the virus spread, like new quarantines and mask mandates, the Carolinas are taking their own measures.

This week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina would delay Phase 3 reopening and make cloth face coverings in public a requirement. South Carolina has unveiled a new "Palmetto Priority" program, meant to highlight restaurants following COVID-19 safety guidelines.