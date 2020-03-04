CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Catawba County announced the county's first COVID-19 related death Friday.

Catawba County Public Health said the patient died on March 30 from complications associated with the virus after being hospitalized. Health officials were notified of the patient's test result Friday.

The person was in their early 70s and had underlying medical conditions. Health officials also announced four new cases of coronavirus in Catawba County, bringing the county's total to 20.

RELATED: Live coronavirus updates Friday, April 3

"We extend our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones. This is news no one wants to hear," said Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken. "This death is an unfortunate milestone in our efforts to fight this disease, and one that none of us ever wanted to see."

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced there are over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday. So far, 19 people have died as a result of the virus statewide, according to DHHS, which does not include the Catawba County case.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact vs. Fiction of chloroquine, Malaria drug claimed to help treat COVID- 19

RELATED: Charlotte spa manager charged with violating North Carolina 'stay at home' order

RELATED: 3M responds to Trump's invocation of Defense Production Act to obtain N95 masks