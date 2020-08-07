Catawba County announces new COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facility

This is the sixth congregate-care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County.

HICKORY, N.C. — Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Abernethy Laurels in Newton, where 3 residents and 2 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

According to officials, the facility is informing patients, their family members, and staff about the situation.

This is the sixth congregate care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

The facility previously responded to an outbreak that involved 3 individuals. That outbreak has since resolved.

“We are deeply concerned about how difficult preventing the spread of COVID-19 is proving to be in Catawba County,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “COVID-19 is spreading before people even realize they are infected. This is significantly increasing our local case numbers countywide and, as we have seen in the past few days, continuing to impact our most vulnerable residents.

“I cannot stress enough that the majority of our local cases are coming from contacts within the community,” McCracken continued. “It is especially important for us to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly to health care workers and others who care for those living in congregate care facilities every day.”

The facility has conducted additional testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.