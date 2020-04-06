Catawba County identifies 4th COVID-19 outbreak

Two residents at Brookdale Senior Living -- Falling Creek have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Catawba County are investigating the county's fourth identified outbreak of coronavirus at a nursing home.

The latest coronavirus outbreak is at Brookdale Senior Living - Falling Creek, where two residents tested positive for the virus. The facility is currently information patients, their families and staff members about the outbreak.

This is the fourth outbreak at a congregate care facility in Catawba County. An outbreak is defined as two or more lab-confirmed cases. Public health officials said the facility has conducted widespread testing for the virus and is working with the county to ensure measures are in place to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

“We are in frequent communication with facility administrators and have advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, best practices for providing meals and separating residents, and encouraging the use of masks for residents,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken.