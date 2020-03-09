Catawba County reporting coronavirus outbreak at Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where 2 residents and 1 staff member has tested positive for the virus.

The facility has informed patients, their family members, and staff about the situation. The facility has conducted additional testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease, the county reports.