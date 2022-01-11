Catawba County Schools unable to notify students of COVID exposure, county says

County officials say the health department is overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases. Parents are being asked to monitor their kids for COVID-like symptoms.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Students in Catawba County will no longer be notified if they have been exposed to COVID-19 at school.

Catawba County officials say the county's health department is overwhelmed by the number of new cases and won't be able to send home individual letters for exposure, saying they aren't enough resources for contact tracing.

"Although our school nurses and school staff are making every effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in school, there are more new cases discovered each day and more children are being sent home to quarantine after exposures," a notice to parents says.

Catawba County Schools does not require masks for students or staff on campus. The board voted on Dec. 7 to revert back to its optional mask policy.

The district is asking parents and guardians to isolate kids and get them tested if they show any COVID-like symptoms, including:

Fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher

Cough (for people with chronic cough due to allergies or asthma, a change in their cough from usual)

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea