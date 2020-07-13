CDC director visiting Charlotte Monday

The CDC and the county are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at 3:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet with the Mecklenburg County Health Department Monday in Charlotte.

The meeting, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., is happening after the federal agency sent three experts to the Queen City last week to evaluate the county's contact tracing protocols.

"Working with us to think through how we might streamline and improve the process considering the numbers that were seeing," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Contact tracing is the practice of calling every individual who may have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.