CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport Director Brent Cagle says the impacts of COVID-19 are wide and deep, and that the city of Charlotte must brace for the "new normal."

During a meeting with City Council members, Cagle said the virus has changed the airline industry forever.

"The industry is going to change. How people travel, customers' preferences when they're in the airport, how they park, all of those things will be fundamentally changed," Cagle said.

He outlined impacts to Charlotte's airport from coronavirus, explaining that expansion projects for concourses A & D are on hold, a hiring freeze is in place and there's little overtime for employees. Cagle also said that virtually all parking fees are gone, every spot is empty and rental car lots are packed because of travel cuts.

Cagle also said 2021's projected budget will likely be $20 million less than he hoped for. He believes recovery will happen but it is far from certain how that recovery will look in the coming years.

"In the best case scenario, the new normal looks like about 90% of where we were," Cagle said. "In the worst case scenario, the new normal looks like about 50% of where we were."

It wasn't all bad news, though, as Cagle said the federal CARES Act provided Charlotte with $135 million that can be used for airport expenses, and the terminal lobby expansion construction work continues through the pandemic. Cagle believes Charlotte is well positioned for the economic downturn due to its low costs for operating and being a major hub for American Airlines.

Passengers said Thursday this new era of traveling is hard to grasp.

"I'm broken-hearted," said Robin Murphy, who was in Charlotte from MIami to celebrate her mother's birthday. "You see this stuff on the news. Look at this, there are no ticket counters open.

"I cried in Miami. That's one of the busiest airports in the world and it was dead just like here (Charlotte)."

Mecklenburg County's task force will receive another update from the airport next week.