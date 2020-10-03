CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State health officials urged school districts not to preemptively close schools amid the coronavirus. It’s not clear how long the outbreak will last, and schools without any cases are encouraged to stay open.

“We are not currently recommending preemptive closure of schools. However, the closure of schools might be necessary in some specific circumstances,” Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health said at a press conference Tuesday.

In South Carolina, Governor McMaster reinforced schools would remain open.

A private school in north Raleigh canceled classes on Tuesday after a parent tested positive for coronavirus. But health officials are telling parents not to panic since kids haven't been widely impacted.

“The good news is that children appear to be at low risk of serious infection with the virus,” Cohen said.

CMS leaders are expected to talk about their plans at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. School officials say they're prepared but it's really up to the Mecklenburg County Department of Health.

“Nervous is an understatement,” says Amanda Coleman. She just got over pneumonia so her immune system is already weak. She normally wouldn't go out in public and says her biggest concern is sending her 12-year-old to school. “We have hand sanitizer in her book bag but I do worry, once one kid gets sick, it’s kind of hard not for everyone else to get sick,” she says.

CMS hasn't made any decision yet and parents are growing concerned.

“As a parent, we are worried about sending our kids to school for sure," Karthik Kanneneh said. "I'm just waiting for CMS to call it a day and ask our kids to stay home from school.”

Tuesday afternoon, CMS said they were canceling all trips to high-risk areas as a result of coronavirus concerns.

A group of Piedmont Middle School students had flown out to New York City on Tuesday, although a state of emergency had been declared for New York days prior. CMS says the trip has been suspended, and students will return home to Charlotte as soon as possible.

School Board Chair Elysse Dashew says the school district is prepared and working with county partners. They are urging parents to keep sick kids home.

Students at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte who were studying abroad in impacted areas were brought back home and quarantined for two weeks.

The university is now planning for the potential to finish this semester virtually.

“I think it'd be the safest precautionary idea out there," student David Nguyen said. "If you want to be safe stay home."

State health officials promising to help schools navigate the spread of COVID-19.

“We know that decisions around school closures are always difficult to make," Cohen said. "We are committed to work with school leaders to determine what is in the best interest of their community moving forward."

