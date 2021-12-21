Did a Charlotte author's novel predict the pandemic? 'I am not a fortune teller,' she says

Kimmery Martin's novel, "Doctors and Friends," is based on past outbreaks, including the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. She finished it just as COVID-19 lockdowns began.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte author wrote a fictional novel about a worldwide pandemic – and finished it just before the actual pandemic. Now it’s published and getting rave reviews, and a lot of questions.

The book is called “Doctors and Friends,” and the idea for it actually dates back to 2018. Former ER doctor turned author Kimmery Martin said she never could have imagined her fictional world would be so close to reality.

"It was surreal," she said. "I did not foresee it happening as I was finishing a book about a pandemic, for sure, so no, I am not a fortune teller."

She put the finishing touches on her manuscript when the week of the first lockdowns began.

"I could not believe it," Martin said. "I had been living in my own personal pandemic for a couple of years. To see it becoming reality was bizarre, beyond anything I could describe."

She got the idea for the book after reading up on the Spanish flu of 1918, and another book about the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

"There were medical workers at an aid camp who contracted Ebola and the director of the camp had access to one dose of the experimental antiviral medication," she said. "I was reading this book about that and I thought, 'wow that would make a really good novel.'"

It did. "Doctors and Friends" Has been getting rave reviews and national attention from major publications like Newsweek and People magazine. But it almost didn't happen.

"We knew the book would come out after everyone had lived through a pandemic, so we debated whether or not to even publish it," Martin said.

She knows not everyone can stomach reading about the real-life pandemic she imagined. Martin herself has been in the thick of it. She's a long-hauler, still recovering well over a year after contracting COVID-19.

Still, she focuses on the silver lining of the last two years.

"If there's anything we can take away that's positive, people really do care about each other," Martin said.

She's already working on her fourth book, but don't worry. There's no worldwide crisis in this one.

