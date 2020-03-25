CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus is impacting every facet of our lives. Wednesday, even more people are forced out of work as businesses like movie theaters, gyms, pools, concert venues and salons close their doors in compliance with Governor Roy Cooper's order.

That puts thousands of people out of work and businesses at risk.

Several Charlotte-area salons didn’t even wait for the governor's order to take effect before closing. That includes Mimosas Nail Bar and Salon 42.

Mimosas Nail Bar has only been open for six months. This indefinite closure was not a part of their business plan.

"We like to say our profession is about people and we do nails for fun, and we truly mean that,” says Don Do, the owner.

He and his wife Trang Tran put their life savings into the salon.

RELATED: NoDa nail salon honors Charlotte girl who recently died of cancer

With this closure, they can't pay their employees and keeping up with bills will be tough.

"Expenses don't stop just because of shutting down," Do said. "We still have rent which is a lion share of it, it wasn't easy for us, but it was the right decision to make to support public health."

The owners of Salon 42 gave their employees their last paycheck Wednesday, doing whatever they can to help them through this difficult time.

It was an unforgettable payday in an unprecedented time. Employees of Salon 42 are keeping their distance while picking up the last paycheck they'll get for the foreseeable future along with beer and toilet paper from their bosses.

“We wanted to give them to them a couple days early so we could get cash in their hands as quick as we could,” Cara Viers said.

She and her husband Jason decided to close their four locations and beauty school a week ago. They've temporarily laid off their stylists so they can collect unemployment in the meantime.

“We call them our tribe 42, they're our people, without them we're much of nothing. They're amazing we want to take care of them so they can take care of their families,” Viers said.

They're confident by helping each other through tough times, they'll come out stronger.

“We're all going to be okay," Viers said. "Does it suck? Yes, this is tough on everybody but when people can be back in our chairs we're ready to have our hands in their hair."

No one knows how long these closures will last and no doubt a lot of businesses will struggle. Do is asking people to support small businesses and buy gift cards now to use later.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Cabarrus County issues 'stay at home' order effective Thursday

Waffle House closes more than 415 restaurants amid coronavirus concerns

VERIFY: Which cleaning products could be dangerous to mix

VERIFY: Fake Text messages impersonating banks, talking about government checks and how to spot them