Coronavirus

Multiple colleges around the Carolina's are starting the spring semester virtual

Colleges and universities are preparing to welcome back thousands of staff and students amid a historic surge in COVID cases.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Colleges and universities across the Carolinas are responding to a historic surge in COVID-19 cases by starting their spring semesters virtually.  

Johnson and Wales University, Queens University, and Clinton College in Rock Hill join UNC Charlotte in beginning their spring semesters remotely.

The delay for in-person classes is an effort to prevent the spread of COVID during this surge.

Kiara Davis, a public health graduate student, is preparing for classes to start virtually at UNC Charlotte on January 10. 

“Now that it's virtual for the first two weeks, we'll see how long that lasts," Davis said. 

The university said undergraduate and graduate classes will be virtual until January 24th. The school is also asking anyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot. Without a booster shot, the student or staff member must participate in re-entry testing and ongoing mitigation testing similar to that of unvaccinated individuals. 

South and North Carolina have continued to break one-day records for the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. 

UNC Charlotte still has a mask mandate in place for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status. Anyone found in violation can be reported for disciplinary actions by the university.

