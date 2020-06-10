Charlotte company develops COVID-19 app to pre-screen employees before coming to work

Employees register temperatures and oxygen levels, and employers are notified whether the person "passes" or "fails" the health standards to come to work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The coronavirus pandemic has offered a myriad of challenges for employers and employees who are trying to keep the workflow moving, but also trying to do it safely.

VitaCorpo, a Charlotte-based health platform, hopes to help.

The application allows employees to complete a workforce readiness survey and register their temperatures and blood oxygen levels in real-time, giving the employers a "pass" or "fail" notification.

In some of the app's demonstrations, an employee opens the app and uses a Bluetooth-connected thermometer and oximeter, holding the reading up their face for their phone's camera, selfie-style, in order to prove their identity.

Employees failing workplace standards can be directed straight to coronavirus testing and can bypass coming into work and avoiding potentially risking infection of others.

Jody Holmes, VitaCorpo's Chief Product Officer, said the company first arrived at the concept after seeing how some businesses were operating at the beginning of the pandemic, screening employees at the entrances of their buildings, inadvertently forcing them to congregate before they were cleared to work.

"They were just getting everyone into a line at the business and taking their temperatures, and we think you kind of already failed," Holmes said. "If you find someone with symptoms, you've already brought everyone together and possibility cross-contaminated your employees."

According to VitaCorpo, not only does the app give employers more advanced warning that a person is unwell and needs their shift covered, but it also relieves the burden on employees who might be reluctant to call out sick or feel the need to "power through" an illness and come to work anyways.

"People need to work, right? And businesses need to operate, and it's hard," Holmes said. "You don't know what to do. You want to do the best for your employees and make them feel safe. You want to do what you need to do to make sure everyone's meeting standards."