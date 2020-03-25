CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte company went to Harris Teeter Wednesday morning to thank all of the retail workers who are working so hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

Theory House, a Charlotte marketing agency that supports retailers and brands, said they just wanted to recognize the efforts of the retail responders.

Their team was outside the Harris Teeter at The Shops at Blakeney, with t-shirts and banners.

"We realize there's no greater sacrifice being made then the medical professionals across the country," said Jim Cusson, President of Theory House. "But close behind are the cashiers, truckers, and pharmacists who are keeping America fed and healthy."

Theory House has also activated a social campaign using the hashtag #retailresponders. More information about the campaign is at theoryhouse.com

Theory House Retail Responders are your neighbors and friends running the registe... rs, stocking shelves, operating pharmacies, and driving delivery trucks to keep our country moving forward. They are working tirelessly to keep us fed and healthy while risking their own health. Celebrate their contributions on social media using the hashtag

