Charlotte Walmart Neighborhood Markets to begin COVID-19 testing

The self-administered test will use a nasal swab sample for patients who have been approved for testing and have an appointment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Walmart announced Friday that it will begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing on June 16 at two Neighborhood Market locations in Charlotte.

The test sties will be utilized at the pharmacies in two locations, at 8800 East W.T. Harris Boulevard and 11530 North Tryon Street. The sites, which are supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and local health officials, will be available for adults who meet CDC and state guidelines for receiving a coronavirus test, including first responders, health care workers and adults with symptoms.

Testing will not be available inside Walmart stores, the company said.

The drive-thru test sites will be open to customers Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Anyone who is tested must be at least 18 years old and must make an appointment through Quest's "MyQuest" online portal.

Anyone who receives a test at the Walmart pharmacies will be required to wear a mask and verify their identity and appointment. Walk-up tests will not be administered. The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru sites.