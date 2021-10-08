Charlotte CVS location mistakenly received expired COVID-19 test kits from distributor

One person contacted WCNC Charlotte after receiving an expired test.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte CVS location says it received expired COVID-19 test kits from a distributor.

It comes after one person contacted WCNC Charlotte, saying when they went to the Pecan Avenue location in Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood, they noticed the envelope on the test said it expired in April.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CVS for more information on what led to the error.

In a statement, CVS said, "Our pharmacy on Pecan Ave. received COVID-19 test kits from a distributor that were past their expiration date. As soon as we discovered the shipment was expired, we replaced it with test kits from other nearby CVS locations. We are actively looking into this matter further."



