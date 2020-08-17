Charlotte ER doctor encouraged by COVID-19 numbers concerned about schools reopening

A Charlotte emergency room doctor says she's optimistic with the county's coronavirus case numbers but has concerns as kids head back to school this week.

"I have to thank the Charlotte community for everything they're doing," said Dr. Gloria Tsan, an ER doctor on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Charlotte.

Dr. Tsan said numbers are going down and hospitals have been able to handle the cases, due in large part to Charlotte residents wearing masks and social distancing. Still, though. she's worried. Schools reopening for students and teachers creates a big unknown for community spread.

"That does make me nervous," Tsan said. "If I were gonna reopen schools it will have to be done in a way to minimize spread. I know it's hard to get kids to wear masks, to distance and wash hands, but those are key things."

Tsan says even with most kids doing online learning, there is pod learning, as well as sports and other activities that could spark more community spread of coronavirus.

"It's definitely a concern," Dr. Tsan said. "I think kids can spread it. I've had cases where patients come and say, 'eight of my family members have it.'"

With Labor Day and flu season just around the corner, Tsan worries about what the next few weeks and months could bring.

"I don't want to be in that devastating position like in New York, and now in Florida and Texas, where I have to choose who gets to have a ventilator," she said.