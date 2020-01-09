Charlotte gym owner warns others to reopen properly if governor eases restrictions

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to ease restrictions and give new details about moving into a new phase on Tuesday. Gym owners are hopeful they will be able to reopen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bars, entertainment venues, and gyms have been closed the longest in North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic. But restrictions on gyms could soon change, as Governor Roy Cooper is expected to ease some Phase Two restrictions, according to his communications team.

Governor Cooper’s press secretary told WCNC Charlotte, “The Governor expects to share information about the next phase of easing restrictions tomorrow (Tuesday), which would take effect later this week.”

But some gyms are already open around the state, using a medical waiver exemption.

“This is a lifestyle for them,” said Melissa Price, who owns two Burn Boot Camp locations in Charlotte.

For the last five months, fitness centers have largely been shut down. However, several have operated outside at a distance in order to keep revenue coming in.

“They are more than 6 feet apart, and when they come in the gym it’s virtually touch-less,” Price said as she explained some of her several safety precautions her gyms have taken to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19.

Her gyms have been opened at limited capacity for weeks. Sixteen people are allowed inside the facilities and 23 clients are allowed in the space outside.

Her staff took three weeks to safely create and practice health guidelines.

“We role-played what staff would be doing,” Price explained. “We roll played where people would be in the gym.”

It’s why she’s warning other gym owners not to rush to open if the governor allows them to later this week.

“I’m not going back to a stay at home order,” Price said. “If I can avoid that, I’m going to do everything I can as a business owner to ensure safety for my members to make sure we don’t go back to that.”

Planet Fitness and Crunch gyms announced they will reopen in the Tarheel State on Tuesday, under medical waivers.

Earlier in August, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said she was hopeful gyms would open next in some capacity.

“I definitely want to make progress to see if we can get our gyms re-opened,” Cohen said. “Now, it will have to be with restrictions and making sure they’re doing safety protocols.”