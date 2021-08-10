Charlotte health leaders are urging people to get flu shots

Officials are concerned about potentially overwhelming our hospital systems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders are asking everyone to get their flu shots this year as COVID-19 cases are still spreading.

Officials are concerned about potentially overwhelming our hospital systems are preparing for a "twindemic" with flu season on the horizon.

Last year, there were fewer flu cases and that's thanks to lockdowns, remote school and work, masking and social distancing. Health experts say it's because we weren't as exposed to the virus and didn't build up immunity.

Health officials say people are starting to let their guards down after COVID-19 fatigue. They say people are out and about more and normalizing their behavior.

So who should get the flu vaccine?

The CDC says everyone six months of age and older should get the shot, especially young children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Officials say the best time to get the shot is right now so the vaccine has enough time to kick in before flu becomes widespread.

