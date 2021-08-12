Jewish deli pausing pop-up operation due to rising COVID-19 cases

Business has been booming for Meshugganah Jewish Deli & Bakery during the pandemic. They're pausing pop-up operations to focus on opening a brick-and-mortar store.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases rise, the owners of a local Jewish deli and bakery decided to temporarily put some of its business on hold, concerned they can’t keep their customers and employees safe.

Business has been booming for Meshugganah Jewish Deli during the pandemic, so it seems like a strange time to pause their operations, but they said they're doing it for the greater good of the community.

Rob Clement, the owner of Meshugganah, has a vision. A big space on North Graham Street is completely empty now but it will soon be his first brick-and-mortar restaurant. With a coffee bar, big deli counter and open kitchen, he wants it to feel like a classic, old-school deli.

Meshugganah is already wildly popular in its pop-up form. And despite long lines and happy customers, they're hitting the pause button for now because of COVID-19.

“The last thing we want is for someone to get sick because they're trying to eat our food,” Clement said.

As a pop-up only for the time being, they’re constantly at different locations and they can't control or guarantee customers' safety. Clement said protecting their small staff and their families is more important to them than the money.

And if he got exposed or sick, they wouldn’t be able to operate at all.

“Being a Jewish restaurant there’s a principle of tikkun olam, which is make the world a better place, so if we're not doing right by the community than we're not doing right by what we set out to do from the start,” Clement said.

Instead, they’re focusing on catering for the upcoming High Holidays. They’ve partnered with the Jewish Community Center and will have meals ready for pick up there for Rosh Hashanah next month.

Pausing operations also allows them to focus on building out the restaurant. They’re taking the lessons they've learned working through the pandemic to ensure they’re able to sustain and survive regardless of COVID-19 trends in the future.

“Whether there’s restrictions, not restrictions, indoor dining, not indoor dining, it doesn’t really matter," Clement said. "We're built to withstand whatever that is."

Anyone interested in ordering food for the holidays can visit this site.