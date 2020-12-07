Charlotte KinderCare location temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

Providence Road KinderCare has temporarily closed "in the best interest of global health" after six confirmed COVID-19 cases, all children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte childcare facility has temporarily closed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases reported. It's one of three newly reported clusters at schools and childcare facilities in North Carolina as of July 10.

Providence Road KinderCare has temporarily closed "in the best interest of global health" after six confirmed COVID-19 cases, all children.

In a statement to WCNC Charlotte, KinderCare said they were in contact with the Mecklenburg County Health Department after learning of the positive cases, and will be closed for two weeks as a result.

"The health and safety of our children, families and staff is always our top priority. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve developed enhanced health and safety measures in partnership with the CDC and a panel of medical experts to ensure our centers remain as clean and safe as possible. As soon as we learned of the positive diagnoses at our Providence Road KinderCare center, we partnered with the local Health Department. Our center is currently closed for 14 days. We’re using that time to retrain our staff on our health and safety protocols to ensure we’re delivering against the highest standards possible. We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to our center soon."

Three new #NC #COVID19 clusters at schools and childcare facilities from DHHS's report earlier this week. One is in #Mecklenburg at Kindercare Providence, involving 6 kids. Note: The previously reported N. Iredell HS cluster is now consider over. pic.twitter.com/gqYxp5Aa0w — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) July 11, 2020

In addition to the KinderCare cases, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the following clusters in the Charlotte area:

Five cases (three staff members, two children) at Primrose School of Lake Norman in Iredell County

Six cases (one staff member, five children) at Smart Kids #3 Child Care Center in Mecklenburg County

Fourteen cases (three staff members, 11 children) at Heaven's Angels Childcare Facility in Mecklenburg County

Six cases (all staff members) at East Union Middle School in Union County

However, the only new cluster reported in the Charlotte area this week was the KinderCare cluster. KinderCare's website says the location is expected to reopen on July 15, though that is subject to change.