CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The movement to get a million medical masks made in Charlotte is well underway. Now so many people, even local librarians from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library, are joining Charlotte students and teachers printing face shields from 3D printers in their homes.

“It’s crazy, kind of feel like I'm living in a movie," Seth Ervin said. "Everybody does to a certain degree."

Ervin is the chief innovation officer at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library, and boy is he innovating right now.

“We’re a part of a larger grassroots effort in the community," he said.

Ervin and a team of librarians are working with people across Charlotte using 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers.

A Charlotte Latin student helped spark the idea when her parents, both Charlotte doctors, talked about the protective gear shortage.

RELATED: 'It's been pretty remarkable' | Charlotte high school students coming together to help healthcare workers

"That really scared me and that helped develop the project," high school junior Katie Chai told WCNC.

She worked with one of her teachers, and students and teachers from UNCC to help create Charlotte MEDI — Medical Emergency Device Innovation.

Now people across Charlotte are helping out

“We’re happy to be a small part of it, definitely not business as usual," Ervin said.

So far, Charlotte MEDI has delivered 3,500 face shields to Charlotte-area doctors and nurses.

“I’ve got a small makerspace team of four folks we took the 3D printers out of the library - in people's homes.”

It's all happening because Charlotte MEDI is sharing all their plans on the internet so anyone with a 3D printer can pitch in.

“I’m proud of our team and how the community has come together, it's unfortunate that the library is stepping up to meet this need - I wish as a country we'd been more prepared but were here to do as much good as we can.”

Because he says, now more than ever, we all need to do as much good as we can.

“I kind of go back to what Mr. Rogers," he said. "Look for the helpers and its good to see our community is full of people who want to help.”

Charlotte MEDI had hoped to do 1,000 a week, but now teaming up with the manufacturer, they will be able to produce 10,000 a week.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Essential employees: What are your rights?

'It’s such a blessing' | Charlotte moms build furniture showroom to help formerly homeless people

Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting