CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles declined to take a position on whether essential employees — including police officers, firefighters and sanitation workers — should receive hazard pay during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyles spoke with Charlotte reporters in a virtual news conference Tuesday morning, fielding questions about the city's response as the pandemic continues through the month of April. When the topic of hazard pay for essential employees came up, Lyles said the city would do "whatever it takes" to maintain competitive salaries.

"We're going to always treat our employees fairly," Lyles said. "We're going to be competitive with communities like us and do whatever it takes to retain and keep our employees in a competitive pay situation."

Lyles thanked essential employees for their dedicated service during the pandemic, particularly sanitation workers, who are calling for hazard pay amid the crisis.

"The very first thing I'm trying to maintain is the safety of our essential workers," Lyles said. "Everyone that's called in, Solid Waste, specficially. One thing implemented is one shift on, one shift off. You work one week, you're off the next, and you're paid for both weeks. Work hours are staggered so everyone doesn't show up at one time.

"Our solid waste, police, firefighters, they’re showing up everyday.”

When it comes to affording the pay of first responders, Lyles said most of that money can be reimbursed by the federal government.

"Our emergency operations funding, all of our officers, firefighters, solid waste employees, 75% of that will be eligible for reimbursement from FEMA. It might take a while to get it, but once you have a declaration like ours, that's a reimbursable expense."

Mayor Lyles said the city has two months, or eight weeks, of liquidity in its "rainy day fund" in the event everything shuts down. Currently, the city has $116.4 million in its rainy day fund, and Lyles said the city must be responsible with how its spent.

"How much risk are we willing to take to our AAA rating to say we can operate with six weeks instead of eight? That's a discussion we'll have to have more in-depth," Lyles explained.

The mayor also said she expects a vote from city council on Monday, April 13 regarding small business relief. Lyle specifically pointed out tremendous losses in the hospitality industry as a key focus for the city.

Lyles said funding set aside for the new Major League Soccer team won't be allocated until the city's effort is completed, telling reporters the MLS franchise isn't a top priority during the pandemic.

"When we look at loss in our restaurant and hospitality industry, we’re going to be looking at that first and foremost," Lyles said.

Last year, the City of Charlotte committed $110 million to improvements at Bank of America Stadium to make it soccer-friendly.