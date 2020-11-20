WATCH LIVE: Mecklenburg County officials update COVID-19 data ahead of Thanksgiving

County health leaders will update the latest case information and trends for the Charlotte, North Carolina area on Friday, Nov. 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders say COVID-19 trends in the Charlotte area are "starting to accelerate" as we get closer to Thanksgiving next week.

County Manager Dena Diorio said Mecklenburg County remains in the "yellow" section of the new COVID alert system announced by Gov. Roy Cooper, but if trends hold steady, it won't be long until Mecklenburg becomes orange. The new three-tier COVID alert system pinpoints counties across North Carolina with the highest rates of community spread. So far, three counties in the Charlotte area are considered "critical" for COVID-19 spread.

Dr. Raynard Washington, the county's deputy health director, said there's been a 23% jump in new COVID-19 infections over the last two weeks. Washington said the county is testing more than 3,500 people on average per day. Washington said he anticipates Mecklenburg County to surpass 40,000 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus when Friday's report is released.

Washington said it took Mecklenburg County 10 weeks to go from 20,000 to 30,000 cases, but the jump from 30,000 to 40,000 took just six weeks.

#Mecklenburg daily #COVID19 cases continue a fast trek upward, approaching 300 new cases/day. Positive test rate is now up to 8% over last 2wks. Hospitalizations are avging 180 patients/day, an increase. pic.twitter.com/yXbA9zPKk3 — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) November 20, 2020

In North Carolina, the Department of Health and Human Services' dashboard shows testing turnaround is about two days. There are new free testing sites across Mecklenburg and surrounding counties that will become available this weekend ahead of Thanksgiving.