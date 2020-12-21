CMPD Chief Jennings back to work after COVID-19 diagnosis

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings came back to work Monday, nearly two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 after a business trip to Wilmington, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings is back to work after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Jennings announced his return Monday morning on Twitter, thanking the CMPD support staff while he worked remotely as part of the department's COVID-19 protocol.

Jennings' positive test was announced on Dec. 8. He was cleared to return on Saturday, Dec. 19. Jennings had been working full-time from since his diagnosis.

Jennings' positive test happened after traveling to Wilmington, North Carolina with Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

"I immediately quarantined myself at home several days ago after learning that I had been exposed to the virus," Jennings tweeted.

I’m back! Thank each of you for your thoughts and prayers while I’ve been out. I have been cleared to come back into work and am fortunate to have had a team of executive staff maintaining seamless operations while I worked remotely. pic.twitter.com/E3gziQUltV — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 21, 2020

Merriweather was tested Dec. 7 and learned he was negative. Jennings tested positive Dec. 8.