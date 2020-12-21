CMPD Chief Jennings back to work after COVID-19 diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings is back to work after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Jennings announced his return Monday morning on Twitter, thanking the CMPD support staff while he worked remotely as part of the department's COVID-19 protocol.
Jennings' positive test was announced on Dec. 8. He was cleared to return on Saturday, Dec. 19. Jennings had been working full-time from since his diagnosis.
Jennings' positive test happened after traveling to Wilmington, North Carolina with Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch and Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.
"I immediately quarantined myself at home several days ago after learning that I had been exposed to the virus," Jennings tweeted.
Merriweather was tested Dec. 7 and learned he was negative. Jennings tested positive Dec. 8.
"Outside of being a bit fatigued, I feel fine and continue to conduct department meetings from home," Jennings tweeted. "Our community should rest easy knowing that daily CMPD operations will resume without interruption and be carried out by members of my executive staff."