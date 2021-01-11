Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available at Charlotte-Mecklenburg libraries

County officials said they want to help make COVID-19 testing more accessible to people who may be struggling to get an appointment at sites across Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four public libraries in Mecklenburg County will now start offering free at-home COVID-19 test kids as public health officials are working to make testing more accessible for the community.

Starting Monday, people can pick up the at-home test kits for free at branches on South Boulevard, West Boulevard, Hickory Creek and North Tryon. The sites are strategically spread throughout the city to better serve everyone, health officials said.

The kits are being made available the same day that all Mecklenburg County workers return to the office in person. It's not a complete return to normal, though, as employees will be required to wear a mask indoors and provide proof of vaccination or be subject to weekly testing. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination. Mecklenburg County said about 80% of its workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mecklenburg County officials said they want to get the free at-home kits into the hands of people who may have trouble getting to one of the testing sites in Charlotte. There are some concerns about the reliability of the tests, though.

"The important point here is the test will only be as good as you obtain the samples," Dr. Saralyn Mark said.

Anyone interested in picking up a kit can head to any of the participating branches and follow instructions.

