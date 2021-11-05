CMS board to discuss district mask policy at meeting Tuesday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools currently requires all students and staff members to wear masks while indoor on campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday night to discuss the district's policy on face masks and coverings for students and staff members.

Tuesday's meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. The board will also hear public comments from people who attend in person. CMS currently requires face masks for all students and staff on campus. North Carolina state law calls for school systems to vote monthly on face coverings for the entirety of the 2021-22 school year.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said the district would consider removing its mask policy if Mecklenburg County's overall positivity dipped below 5%, which falls in line with the health department's public mask ordinance.

Items on Tuesday's agenda include a performance overview of Camp CMS and several infrastructure upgrades at schools in the district. One of those improvements is the recommended approval of a new elementary school in Charlotte's Hidden Valley community.

The 45-classroom school was given an estimated cost of $5.6 million for phase one construction, which includes the steel and roofing required to build the facility. The new school is expected to open in August 2023.

The board will also discuss a new school planned to relief overcrowding at elementary schools in east Charlotte. The $5.1 million price tag on phase one construction was delivered on Nov. 29. The new school is expected to open in August 2023.

