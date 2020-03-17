CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has reinstituted their original April spring break after a statewide declaration closed all public schools for much of March.

Spring break will occur between April 13 and 17th as originally scheduled.

Last week, amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to move spring break from April to March. The move was intended as a way to give teachers time to prepare online classes and give officials time to prepare a response to the coronavirus.

Following North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's declaration to close public schools statewide, CMS' earlier decision to move spring break to March 23 was redundant and reversed Monday.

During Monday night's second emergency meeting, school district officials discussed the need for supplemental work that would not be graded or mandated for completion.

While the plan was still being finalized, students between kindergarten and third grade would seek educational materials on the school district website and social media. Students between fourth grade and high school would access materials on their chrome books and packets sent home with work.

The district was seeking solutions to help students without Internet at home.

All students can obtain printed, educational material at any one of the 70 sites that will also be disturbing free meals to students.

Spectrum is also providing students 60 days of free wi-fi access, where available, to help with school assignments.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has also closed public schools in his state.

Many colleges have moved instructions online as well.

