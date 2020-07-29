Charlotte mom's blog becomes beacon of hope during COVID-19 pandemic

Hope, persistence and helping one another are things that can make a difference through the coronavirus pandemic. Remember, those unemployment numbers are families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic has led to tough times for millions of people, temporary layoffs and furloughs have become permanent for Americans, but you can't overlook the power of the human spirit that helps people persevere.

Hope, persistence and helping one another are things that can and will make a difference, at least that's what many folks are hoping. Unemployment numbers are great talking points but we can't forget those numbers are people, and they have families. So how do we make it through?

Logan Stewart Kureczka is well known in the marketing and public relations circles of Charlotte having been an active part of the scene for 18 years. A new sales job was a promising redirect for this working mom but then, like for so many others, COVID-19 hit. Now what?

Kureczka decided to get personal and wrote a blog directed at working moms. Her "Working Moms' Guide: What to Do When You Get Laid Off" blog on LinkedIn has caught the attention of many people. It's power, insightful, and most of all, hopeful. It is a refreshing, honest and hopeful look at what so many people are dealing with quietly, some of them in isolation. She discusses the challenges, lifting each other up. Sharing ideas and resumes like she advocates might just be the lifeline someone needs.

"That particular blog caught on because I think so many people do identify with it," she said.

The blog is a "how to" in a lot of ways, with plenty of helpful information. WCNC Charlotte asked her for some tips and these two jumped out: Sometimes, even the best of need a reminder, a refresher, if you will.

“Keep a professional mindset. Whatever the reason you were laid off, it can be easy to wallow in self-pity and be angry at your former employer. Layoffs are part of life and often out of anyone’s control. Move on with grace and remember you are talented. Use any free time to take advantage of continuing education in your field – many free courses are available online. Depending on your situation, consider volunteering in your field.