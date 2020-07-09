Charlotte mom creates unique picnic experience for couples this pandemic

Charlotte Luxury Picnics is a simple, yet special way for parents and couples to enjoy an evening together socially distanced but with a twist.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Ross said being a new mom means quality time with her husband is limited.

"She's five months old now and we have only gone on one date," Ross said.

COVID-19 restrictions have made things even tougher.

"During the pandemic, we've been extremely cautious about what activities we partake in so that has really limited our ability to do much," Ross said.

That's why Ross founded "Charlotte Luxury Picnics" to create the perfect experience for parents and couples.

"I saw there wasn't a whole lot of options, I didn't really want to go to a restaurant or do anything I felt like there could possibly be a crowd so I thought let's go on a picnic," Ross said.

It's an experience for romantic nights, girls nights, engagements, and even bachelorette parties.

"All of our packages come with picnic space, pillows, real silverware, napkin linens, serving trays, décor, candles, fresh florals and various games," Ross said.

"We do 100 percent of the set-up and takedown for everything so all you have to do is show up, enjoy the experience and go."

"We're a young couple, we have a child and I'm sure that demographic is wide in Charlotte and I thought maybe this is something that other people would enjoy or might be looking for as well."

Prices start at $80 and go up to $300 for larger groups.