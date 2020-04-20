CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-area nurse continues to recover after contracting COVID-19 while working at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Alyssa Lobosco is currently recovering at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte.

Her parents, Pete and Dawn Lobosco said she was intubated last Sunday to help her breathing.

The Loboscos said their 22-year-old daughter had been treating patients until a few weeks ago when her temperature spiked while she was working an overnight shift.

They said her symptoms worsened, and by Good Friday, Atrium Health Main admitted her into its ICU.

On Easter Sunday, she told her parents she had to get intubated, which is when a tube is inserted through a patient mouth and into the airway to help them breathe.

"As she was FaceTiming us, she said to my wife, 'I'm going to die. I'm dying,'" Pete Lobosco recalled. "That's the only thing that stayed in my head, my wife's head. It was terrible."

Pete and Dawn live in New Jersey, where he's a captain for the Paterson Fire Department, and she's a nurse.

Growing up in a family of first responders, Dawn said her daughter understood the risk of being on the frontlines, but she was ready to help.

courtesy

"This is what you sign up for," she said. "This is what you do."

Alyssa is doing better, but she still has a long recovery ahead.

A family friend started a GoFundMe to help pay for her recovery expenses, and the Loboscos are grateful to Atrium's staff. It can be found here.

"They just took her right under their wings," Dawn said. "They're incredible there."

What alarms them is their belief people in the Carolinas are not taking the virus seriously, especially with the discussion about reopening places.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

White House to hold call with governors on coronavirus testing

Reports suggest many may have had coronavirus with no symptoms

Rep. Ilhan Omar proposes canceling rent, mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic

Report: David Tepper has donated $22 million for COVID-19 relief efforts