Charlotte restaurants, breweries will try to enforce new mask requirements

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's new, stricter mask mandate is now in effect as we count down to Thanksgiving. The new rules officially started Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Governor Roy Cooper's executive order requires everyone to wear a face mask in public in most situations, that includes grocery and retail stores as well as gyms and public parks.

Masks are also required at restaurants, even when you're seated at your table. You're only allowed to take it off when eating or drinking.

It's another obstacle for local businesses in the Charlotte area.

"We're evolving every single day, we're learning every single day," said Marques Nash, the general manager at Sugar Creek Brewing Company.

Nash said the new restrictions will be difficult to enforce, but they will try.

"It will be a constant reminder to guests, we're not going to be obnoxious, we never have been, but we will remind you politely to look out for us and well look out for you," Nash said.

North Carolina's strict new mask mandate starts at 5pm today! Here's what it means. I'll have the details at @wcnc pic.twitter.com/3LO8cUCKsg — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) November 25, 2020

Dylan Blakley said the expectation that customers will put their masks on and off while eating and drinking is unrealistic.

"That's terrible, why would they make us do that, for what?" Blakley said. "When we're eating we don't need to put our masks on between every single bite."

Meanwhile, others don't mind.

"I think it's fine, it's pretty fair cause you don't want people getting sick while they're trying to eat," Hayes Wright said.

"All over the world people wear masks every day everywhere they go," Lauren Strickler said. "It's not that hard."

People must still wear masks when they are walking to their table, ordering food, getting up to go to the bathroom, or leaving the restaurant.