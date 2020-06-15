Charlotte summer camps reopen with new COVID-19 protocol to keep kids safe

A dozen YMCA summer camps opened across Charlotte Monday but things look a lot different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — YMCA camps across Charlotte welcomed back thousands of kids Monday, but camp looks a little bit different this year as they try to keep children safe from COVID-19.

Camp leaders have spent the last month meeting and strategizing, trying to cover every last detail to make camp as safe as possible. It means a lot of social distancing.

“It’s been a process that’s for sure,” said Ashley Morgan, one of the YMCA camp directors.

She says figuring out how to get 12 Charlotte-area YMCA camps open during the coronavirus pandemic took a great deal of planning. She says it was "a little tricky," but it's happening, and Monday was the first day at camp for thousands of children.

"Kids, of course, are super excited about seeing other kids and getting time to engage and get back to some sense of normal," Morgan said.

Like everything else these days, normal looks different at camp.

“A lot of the difference focused on our group sizes, what our ratios look like and how were able to keep the kids socially distancing as well as the cleaning were doing," Morgan said.

She said they had to keep in mind what a rainy day would look like. Would there be enough room indoors to socially distance all the campers? If the answer was no, that facility couldn’t open.



There are precautions with activities as well. They’re limiting sharing supplies.

“if you’re doing arts and crafts you have your own cup of markers," Morgan explained. "Trying to keep separate and keep kids safe in that manner as well.”

They even had to get creative with storage.

"Kids bring bookbags and stuff," Morgan said. "Where do we want to put it so that we're not [spreading the virus]. Most summers, we'd hang it on a hook."

Lowe's gave the YMCA materials to build new cubbies to that even the kids' stuff is socially distanced. And staffers got additional training this year, too.

“We are really focusing on social emotional stuff as well. More so this year, really prioritizing that knowing kids have been socially disengaged for a couple of months so staff went through some training on that making sure they were prepared to help the kids," said Morgan.

Overall she says they feel good about the prep work they’ve done.

“We’re just excited to get kids back in camp and provide childcare so parents can get back to work, we know that’s a huge piece of the puzzle," Morgan said.